Nomad Opens Pre-Orders for $35 Leather Cover for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

Nomad has opened pre-orders for leather covers for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, allowing customers to protect not only their $99 battery pack but also an opportunity to customize its look with two different colors.



Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack was launched last week for $99 and is meant to provide iPhone 12 users an easy and convenient way to charge up their device on the go. Apple is only offering the battery pack in a white color, leaving accessory makers to make cases and covers that customize its look.

Nomad offers leather cases in both black and "Rustic Brown," and both colors retail for $35. The covers attach to the front of the battery pack using "microsuction tape" and "form fitting shape." Customers who pre-order the covers can save $5, and it begins shipping on November 20.