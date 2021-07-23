App Store Classic 'Jetpack Joyride' Launches on Apple Arcade

The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride from Halfbrick Studios is making a return today on the subscription-based Apple Arcade service.



Over 750 million players have downloaded Jetpack Joyride across all gaming platforms, and Apple Arcade subscribers can now relive the fun with Jetpack Joyride+ for the iPhone and iPad.

"Get ready for bullet-powered jetpacks, giant mechanical dragons, and birds that shoot money," the game description reads. "It's time to join Barry Steakfries and equip the coolest jetpacks, suit up in stylish costumes, and ride crazy vehicles in this endless running quest to beat the scientists to the end of the lab."

Skate City is also receiving a major update on Apple Arcade today with a new Olympics-inspired Tokyo level. The game hails from Snowman, maker of the popular endless sandboarding games "Alto's Adventure" and "Alto's Odyssey."

Snowman says players will be able to skate through a diverse range of neighborhoods and famous skate spots to experience Tokyo's unique identity. Tokyo will include over 60 challenges in Free Skate and Challenge modes, along with new deck designs, updated clothes in the skate shop, and new original songs that expand on the popular soundtrack.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.