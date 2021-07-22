Apple Shares 'Hello Sunshine' Ad Highlighting Apple Watch Series 6 Health and Fitness Features

Apple today shared a new Apple Watch Series 6 ad that highlights the various health-related features of the device like fitness tracking, various kinds of workouts, blood oxygen monitoring, and fall detection.

play

"With features like fall detection, the Blood Oxygen app and workout tracking, the future of health is on your wrist," reads the tagline for the video.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ is the first Apple Watch model to support blood oxygen monitoring, allowing users to see their blood oxygen levels with a quick test, giving them a better idea of their overall health.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ ad shared today joins another series of Apple Watch ads that Apple released back in February highlighting ECG, the Sleep app, and more.