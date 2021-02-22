Apple Highlights Apple Watch Series 6 Features in 'The Future of Health is on Your Wrist' Ads

Apple today shared new Apple Watch ads on its YouTube channel, highlighting the water resistance, ECG, and sleep tracking capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The short 38 second ads each focus on a specific Apple Watch feature, with a narrator explaining how the Apple Watch works under water, when taking an ECG, and when being used for sleep tracking.

All of the ads feature the tagline "The future of health is on your wrist" and link to the Apple Watch Series 6 website.

Apple has not heavily advertised the ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ since its September release, and this is the first ad campaign focused on the Apple Watch that we've seen in recent months.