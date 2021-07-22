Apple and Tim Cook Celebrate 40 Years of Company's Presence in Singapore

by

Apple today celebrated four decades of the company's presence in Singapore, which was just 16 years old as a nation when Apple's first office opened there in 1981.

apple marina bay sands 3

Apple Marina Bay Sands retail store

In a press release, Apple hailed its base for Asia Pacific operations as a globally recognized center of innovation and expertise, dedicated to embracing a "high-tech vision for the future."

"We're thrilled to be celebrating this important milestone with our teams in Singapore, and the customers and communities they serve with creativity and passion," says Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Together, we've created an enduring partnership rooted in our shared values that will empower us to build a brighter tomorrow."

According to Apple, Singapore is home to more than 3,500 Apple team members representing over 50 nationalities, and the company supports over 55,000 jobs in the country when factoring in the iOS app economy.

Singapore also boasts five Apple Distinguished Schools, where educators are certified Apple Teachers, trained in foundational skills for iPad and Mac, while students learn basic Swift coding as part of their core curriculum.

apple singapore campus 40years lumihealth 07212021
In 2020, Apple partnered with Singapore's healthcare system to launch LumiHealth, a personalized program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch and iPhone. It was also the first company in the country to run on 100% renewable energy.

Last year, Apple made a splash in Singapore when it opened its Marina Bay Sands retail store, which has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store and sits on a body of water.


Also today, CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ was interviewed on local radio to celebrate the company's 40-year history, and explained that his first job at Apple was to visit Singapore's production line for the original translucent iMac. Cook also revealed that the first Apple product he used was an Apple II when he was studying at Auburn university.

BigSmurf Avatar
BigSmurf
1 hour ago at 04:31 am
I lived for 2 years in Singapore, in 2012 and 2013. Loved the life, the safety, the sense for entrepreneurship and innovation which has only increased since then.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reddevil0728 Avatar
reddevil0728
44 minutes ago at 04:47 am

Did I read that right. “Singapore, which was just 16 years old as a nation”. !!!!
Singapore has been nation for hundreds of years. I lived there in the late 60s and early 70s as a child so I know it very well.
Modern Singapore was founded in 1819 by Sir Stamfird Raffles as a trading post of the British Empire
Singapore as a Nation only became independent in 1965.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
