Verizon Releasing Fios TV App for Apple TV Tomorrow

Verizon this week announced that it will be releasing a Fios TV app for the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and Amazon Fire TV tomorrow, July 22, providing Fios TV subscribers with additional platforms to watch live television.



All new Fios TV plans will come with Verizon's voice-powered Fios TV One box at no additional charge, and instead of subscribers having to pay a fee for a second Fios TV One box, they will be able to download the Fios TV app for the Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV and access the live television channels included in their plan using those set-top boxes. However, there is a limit of two simultaneous streams per Fios TV One box.

"Parents can watch live sports events on the Fios box in the living room while kids watch cartoons and teens watch comedies on connected TVs in their bedrooms," said Verizon. "With Fios TV One enabling more flexibility, Fios TV users can more easily place TVs in the kitchen, on the back patio or other areas of the house."

Verizon's new Fios "Mix and Match" plans will be available on July 22, with details and pricing to be shared at getfios.com.