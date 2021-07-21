Aqara HomeKit Accessories Now Available From Online Apple Store in Europe
Aqara HomeKit accessories are now available from the Apple Store Online in a range of European countries, the company has today announced.
Aqara products will be available from the Apple Store Online in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. To date, Aqara products have only been stocked in Apple Stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.
The product lineup for Apple Stores in Europe include the Hub M2, Aqara's latest smart home hub, and the Camera Hub G2H, which features HomeKit Secure Video support and home hub capability, as well as the company's Door and Window Sensor, Temperature and Humidity Sensor, and Vibration Sensor.
Aqara has become one of the most popular smart home brands among users with its repertoire of over 100 HomeKit-compatible accessories, including smart home hubs, home security cameras, sensors, wired and wireless smart switches, smart plugs, curtain and roller shade controllers, and smart door locks.
Aqara also today announced that it plans to bring its products to Apple Stores in South Korea, as well as expand its presence in Europe and other regions, in the coming months.
