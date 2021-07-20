Twitter Rolling Out New Version of TweetDeck Starting Today

Twitter today announced that it has started rolling out a redesigned version of its TweetDeck Twitter client, which it has been working on since earlier this year.



The new version of TweetDeck is rolling out to a "limited number of accounts" of randomly selected people in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

According to Twitter, the new design is meant to better align with the design of the Twitter websites and mobile apps, incorporating more Twitter.com functionality.

There's a design that is indeed more similar to the standard Twitter design, which may upset TweetDeck users who are accustomed to the multi-column view. TweetDeck is gaining features that were previously only available though the standard Twitter website, such as an Explore topic.

Following this limited test, Twitter will likely be bringing the TweetDeck redesign to a wider audience. Those who have been selected for the beta rollout will see an invitation within TweetDeck to opt in.