Apple Requiring Retail Employees in Some Regions to Wear Masks, Other Employees Encouraged to Do So

Amid spiking cases in the ongoing health crisis, Apple has started urging its employees to wear masks in retail store locations once again, and is mandating it in some areas, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple stopped requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks at Apple Store locations in June, but with the Delta variant spreading across the United States and impacting even those who have been vaccinated, Apple is being more cautious.

Apple is now strongly urging retail store employees to wear masks again and is once again requiring it in some regions. Apple had dropped mask requirement for store employees in June. https://t.co/AfixiW5PIy — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 20, 2021

In Santa Clara County where Apple's headquarters are located, local health authorities have begun recommending that masks be worn in indoor public locations, but it is not a mandate. In Los Angeles County, masks are once again required, so Apple employees in this area will indeed be wearing masks.

All Apple stores worldwide are still open at this point in time, and it is not clear if there will be further shutdowns in any areas.

Apple had planned to have its corporate employees return to work in September, but yesterday said that those plans have been delayed until October at the earliest. Corporate employees will be given at least a month's notice before they have to return to work.