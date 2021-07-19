Nomad today is hosting a 30 percent off sitewide sale, giving you the chance to save on iPhone cases, AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, charging accessories, and more. This "Summer Vibes Sale" will last through July 25 and you'll need to enter the code SUMMER30 to see the discount.

This coupon code can only be applied to full-priced items on Nomad, and it is not valid on any of Moment's camera gear that is sold on Nomad's website.

In terms of cases, Nomad sells MagSafe-compatible cases and folios for the iPhone 12 series. The Rugged Case with MagSafe is priced at $41.97 (regular $59.95) and the Rugged Folio with MagSafe is priced at $55.97 (regular $79.95).

There is also the Rugged Case for AirPods Pro for $24.47 (regular $34.95), Rugged Case for AirPods for $24.47 (regular $34.95), Rugged Case for iPad Air for $69.97 (regular $99.95), Rugged Case for iPad Pro for $83.97 (regular $119.95), and more.



For charging accessories, Nomad has a wide variety of Base Station devices. You can get the Base Station Stand for $69.97 (regular $99.95), Base Station Apple Watch Edition for $104.97 (regular $149.95), and Base Station Mini for $41.97 (regular $59.95).

There are plenty of other opportunities for savings during the Summer Vibes Sale, including discounted AirTag Keychains, wallets, the Nomad titanium Apple Watch band, MacBook Sleeves, and other products. Head to Nomad's website to browse the full sale before it ends July 25.