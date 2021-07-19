Apple Warns Against Using Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectants on Products

In a recently updated support document, Apple has indicated that customers should not use products containing hydrogen peroxide to disinfect Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod, AirPods, and more. On the other hand, Apple has confirmed it is okay to use a 75% ethyl alcohol wipe to disinfect products.



We've emphasized the wording added to the support document below:

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.

Apple says to avoid getting moisture in any opening when disinfecting products, and warns against submerging an Apple product in any cleaning agents, as liquid damage is not covered by Apple's standard warranty.

Many common household cleaning brands offer solutions with hydrogen peroxide, such as Lysol, so be sure to read labels as necessary.