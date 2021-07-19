Apple Music Spatial Audio and Lossless Quality Rolling Out in India

Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ Lossless are now rolling out to ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers in India, based on reports circulating on Twitter.



The new ‌Apple Music‌ features began rolling out to customers in other countries at the beginning of June, but Apple delayed the launch in India. Since June, the ‌Apple Music‌ website in India has had a "coming soon" label, and it appears the feature will soon be available to all.

High resolution and lossless audio on ‌Apple Music‌ has landed in India. I am enjoying some Tool in high res audio on the 6 HomePods I’m running together pic.twitter.com/gxHppW8VNq — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) July 19, 2021

Dolby Atmos and Lossless Finally on ‌Apple Music‌ India 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wB6PsIl6KU — Cherag Bodhanwala (@cheragb15) July 19, 2021

‌Apple Music‌ Dolby Atmos and Lossless are finally here in India pic.twitter.com/pmC1S83Ach — Ajit Singh (@ajitsingh0902) July 19, 2021

The Apple Music website in India has not yet been updated to make it clear that Spatial Audio and Lossless quality have launched, but it's likely to be updated once the new features can be accessed by everyone.

‌Apple Music‌ users in India who have been upset that the new ‌Apple Music‌ functionality has been unavailable will be relieved to hear that the rollout has started.