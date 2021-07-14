TikTok Becomes First Non-Facebook App to Hit 3 Billion Downloads

by

TikTok has become the first non-Facebook app to reach three billion downloads worldwide across iOS and Android, according to Sensor Tower.

tiktok logo
Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data reveals that the app, including its Chinese iOS version called Douyin, was the most downloaded and highest-grossing non-game app globally in the first half of 2021, reaching 383 million first-time installs and an estimated $919.2 million in consumer spending.

TikTok's adoption has accelerated in 2021 with first-time downloads increasing by two percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021 to reach 177.5 million, and increasing by 16 percent from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021 to reach 205.4 million. This is the most growth the app has experienced since its record-breaking quarter at the start of 2020, when it had more than 315 million installs.

New downloads of TikTok declined by 38 percent year-over-year from almost 619 million in the first half of 2020, but this is partially due to the app's removal from app stores in India. Even so, consumer spending in TikTok increased by 73 percent from $530.2 million in the year-ago period.

The app has now been installed more than three billion times, making it the fifth non-game app to do so. The other four apps that have achieved three billion installs are, WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram, all of which are owned by Facebook.

In the second quarter of 2021, TikTok had its biggest quarter-over-quarter growth in consumer spending since the second quarter of 2020, increasing by 39 percent from $384.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $534.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Globally, consumer spending in TikTok has now passed $2.5 billion. Only 16 non-game apps have accrued more than $1 billion in gross revenue since 2014, and only Tinder, Netflix, YouTube, and Tencent Video have reached more than $2.5 billion.

Tag: TikTok

Top Rated Comments

Klae17 Avatar
Klae17
1 hour ago at 08:44 am
Nobody:

MacRumors Members: I don't even have TikTok. It needs to be shut down. It's cancer. I don't even care enough about TikTok to comment about it. Those people are sheep. I'm special, like the rest of the people who don't have TikTok.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
richpjr Avatar
richpjr
1 hour ago at 08:44 am
Facebook and TikTok as the most downloaded apps. What a depressing reflection of society...
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
51 minutes ago at 08:55 am

Not that anybody cares but I'll never be one of them. No Commie apps on my phone.
But commie built is ok?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
49 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I hate when people post **** online for attention.

NOBODY READ THIS POST, PLEASE!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016 Avatar
repoman016
1 hour ago at 08:30 am
Good thing they shut Vine down because there wasn't a market or something... I dunno..
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sahni130 Avatar
sahni130
1 hour ago at 08:33 am
Not that anybody cares but I'll never be one of them. No Commie apps on my phone.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple new macbookpro wallpaper screen 11102020

Mac Shipments Continue to Rise Amid Surge in Demand for PCs [Updated]

Monday July 12, 2021 8:43 am PDT by
Shipments of Macs increased by almost 10 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same time last year, as the surge in demand for computers continued, according to IDC data. The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker shows that worldwide shipments of personal computers, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, reached 83.6 million units in the second...
Read Full Article58 comments
1h 2021 app revenue worldwide sensor tower

Sensor Tower: iOS Users Spent $41.5 Billion on Apps in First Half of 2021, Up 22% Year-on-Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 4:42 am PDT by
A new Sensor Tower report claims Apple's App Store generated $41.5 billion revenue globally in the first half of 2021, representing 22.1% growth compared to the same period last year. The app market research firm says consumer spending on in-app purchases, subscriptions, premium apps and games in the App Store was 1.8 times the revenue generated by Google's Play Store, which generated $23.4...
Read Full Article69 comments
apple show time event banner

Apple's Stock Reached New All-Time Highs This Week

Friday July 9, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple's stock closed at an all-time high price of $144.57 on Wednesday and continues to extend its gains this week, reaching a new intraday high above $145 in trading today. Apple shares have risen around 17% since the start of June. The stock market gains come ahead of Apple's third quarter earnings results, which will be reported on July 27. Apple unveiled several new products during the...
Read Full Article85 comments
apple q3 earnings call

Apple to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings on July 27

Wednesday June 30, 2021 7:37 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it plans to hold its quarter three earnings call for the 2021 fiscal year on July 27, 2021. During the third quarter, which includes late March through late June, the company made several major announcements, including brand new iPad Pros, redesigned 24-inch iMac, AirTags, and a new Apple TV. Additionally, the company held its annual Worldwide Developers...
Read Full Article17 comments
q3 2020 app downloads worldwide

App Store Reportedly Earned Twice as Much as the Google Play Store in Q3 2020

Friday October 2, 2020 5:50 am PDT by
$29.3 billion was spent overall on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, with over 35.6 billion app installs, in the third quarter of 2020, according to a new report by Sensor Tower. App stores have seen significant year-on-year growth, with customers spending 32 percent more than at the same time in 2019, with 23.3 percent more installs. This is a large growth compared to 24 percent...
Read Full Article63 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air

Apple's Mac Revenue Up 70% in Q2 2021, iPad Revenue Up Almost 79%

Wednesday April 28, 2021 1:50 pm PDT by
As people continue to work and learn from home, Macs and iPads are selling in record numbers, according to Apple's latest earnings report for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 (first calendar quarter). Apple's Mac category brought in $9.1 billion in revenue, up from $5.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. As for iPads, Apple saw iPad revenue of $7.8 billion, up from $4.4 billion in the...
Read Full Article97 comments
global christmas spending 2020

Study Finds More Than $100 Billion Spent on App Stores in 2020

Wednesday December 30, 2020 6:08 am PST by
A new report by Sensor Tower reveals that 2020 has been a record-setting year for worldwide spending on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which collectively passed $100 billion in a single year for the first time ever in November. The trend of increased spending continued over Christmas, when consumers around the world spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and ...
Read Full Article51 comments
global app spending 2020

App Store Spending Reached $72 Billion in 2020, Says Sensor Tower

Tuesday January 5, 2021 3:57 am PST by
Apple device users spent a record $72 billion on the App Store in 2020, a 30% increase on app spending the previous year, according to a new Sensor Tower report. Globally, consumer spending on the App Store reached $72.3 billion, up 30.3 percent Y/Y from $55.5 billion in 2019. As in previous years, this exceeded the amount users spent on Google Play, which grew 30 percent Y/Y from $29.7...
Read Full Article20 comments
appleservices

Apple Services Revenue Hits All-Time Record High of $16.9 Billion in Q2 2021

Wednesday April 28, 2021 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple's services category, which includes the App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness, and more, saw record growth during the second fiscal quarter of 2021 (first calendar quarter). According to Apple's earnings report, the services segment brought in $16.9 billion, up 27 percent from the $13.4 billion in revenue...
Read Full Article29 comments
apple watch 6s 202009

Apple's Wearables Shipments Increasing, but Losing Market Share to Smaller Competitors

Thursday May 27, 2021 7:41 am PDT by
Apple's shipments of wearables continued to grow year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, but the company lost overall market share to smaller rivals, according to newly-published IDC data. Companies shipped a total of 104.6 million units in the first quarter of this year, marking a 34.4 percent increase from the 77.8 million units shipped at the same time last year. This is also the first ...
Read Full Article126 comments