Apple Says iCloud Mail is Currently Down for Some Users

iCloud Mail is experiencing an issue and is currently down for some users, according to Apple's system status page. The outage was noted by Macworld's Dan Moren and is also impacting one of our MacRumors editors.



Affected users may be unable to access their iCloud inbox, send or receive emails, or complete other tasks through the Mail app across Apple devices and the web.

We'll update this story when the outage is marked as resolved.