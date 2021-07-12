Apple Says iCloud Mail is Currently Down for Some Users

by

iCloud Mail is experiencing an issue and is currently down for some users, according to Apple's system status page. The outage was noted by Macworld's Dan Moren and is also impacting one of our MacRumors editors.

General iOS Mail Feature
Affected users may be unable to access their iCloud inbox, send or receive emails, or complete other tasks through the Mail app across Apple devices and the web.

We'll update this story when the outage is marked as resolved.

Top Rated Comments

kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
15 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Came to MacRumors today because I was having an issue with iCloud Mail. Saw the headline and went, “yep, sure enough”.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Davidalan Avatar
Davidalan
6 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Yes same here
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cp1160 Avatar
cp1160
6 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Yes...and unfortunately I am one of the "some" users. So I can confirm the issue. Reboots etc. did not fix it. I could log into iCloud online and still use Apple Mail however.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Hoping a fix is coming soon. You can also check the status below.

https://www.apple.com/support/systemstatus/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
