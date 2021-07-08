Apple's Eddy Cue Joins Duke University Board of Trustees

by

Apple's senior VP of software and services Eddy Cue has joined the Board of Trustees at Duke University in North Carolina, institution officials have announced.

eddy cue photo
Cue earned bachelor's degrees in computer science and economics at Duke University. He is also an avid Duke basketball fan, and both of his sons Adam and Spencer also studied Computer Science at Duke University.

Cue joins six other new trustees joining the board on a six-year term. All are previous students of the institution who have gone on to establish successful business careers. Like the other trustees, Cue will be responsible for the school's educational mission and fiscal policies.

According to the university's press release, Cue has returned to Duke many times to assist students in technology fields, and in 2017 he spoke to the Duke Technology Scholars, which aims to inspire more Duke women undergraduates to choose careers in computer science and electrical and computer engineering.

Cue has been at Apple since 1989 and as a member of the company's executive team he oversees Apple TV+, the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Maps, and iCloud. Eddy helped create the original Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008. He also played a key role in developing Apple's iLife suite of productivity apps.

(Via AppleInsider.)

