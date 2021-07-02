MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Adjustable Standing Desk From Flexispot

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Flexispot to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Theodore Standing Desk, which is an ideal flexible workspace for Apple device users.

flexispot theodore
Flexispot offers a whole range of home office furniture and accessories, but it is best known for its height adjustable standing desk options, which are available at a variety of price points.

flexispot theodore 2
The Theodore Standing Desk has a classic, elegant design but it is able to meet modern workspace needs with an adjustable height that ranges from 29.5 inches to 49.2 inches. There are controls on the front of the desk for quick adjustments to meet your needs throughout the day, and the motion is handled by a powerful motor built into the desktop.

flexispot theodore 3
Made with a solid wood design and a walnut veneer, the Theodore has a timeless design that's ideal for a home office space. At the right side of the desk, there are convenient built-in USB ports, including two USB-A ports and a USB-C port that support fast charging at 18W so you can power your iOS devices right from the desk itself. In the center, there's a pull-out drawer able to hold accessories, and it is sized generously at 21.8 inches wide, 11 inches long, and 2.6 inches deep.

flexispot theodore 4
Flexispot designed the Theodore with a quick three-step assembly process that involves installing the tabletop, the desk feet, and connecting the power cords, a process that takes mere minutes after it arrives.


Priced at $499, the Theodore Standing Desk measures in at 47.6 inches long and 23.6 inches wide, with a desk depth of 4.5 inches. The size makes it ideal for small working spaces. The Theodore Standing Desk can hold up to 99lbs, so it will hold your Mac and a couple of displays and other items.

flexispot theodore 5
Flexispot is providing a Theodore Standing Desk for a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Flexispot Giveaway
The contest will run from today (July 2) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 9. The winner will be chosen randomly on July 9 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

