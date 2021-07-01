Spotify Beta Introduces Native M1 Mac Support

Spotify today announced the launch of new beta version of its desktop app that's optimized for M1 Macs with native Apple silicon support.



According to Spotify, the beta software features compatibility improvements and optimizations for the Arm-based ‌M1‌ systems from Apple.

The beta software can be downloaded from Spotify's community site, and Spotify is seeking feedback on how the software runs. The company says that because this is a beta, there could be some unexpected behavior, and user feedback will be used to tweak and improve the usage experience.

Spotify users have been asking for a native version of the Spotify app for ‌M1‌ Macs since the machines first launched last year, so this will be welcome news for Spotify users who have an Apple silicon Mac.

