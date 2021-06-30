Satechi Launches USB-C Stand and Hub for Mac Mini

Satechi today announced the launch of its latest Apple accessory, a USB-C Stand & Hub for the Mac mini with SSD Enclosure, which is designed to combine the functionality of a stand with the additional ports in a hub.

play

According to Satechi, the Mac mini Stand & Hub was designed to optimize the M1 ‌Mac mini‌. It connects to a ‌Mac mini‌ over USB-C and adds three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, plus it supports an SSD for additional storage.

As with most Satechi accessories, the ‌Mac mini‌ Stand & Hub is made from a brushed silver aluminum alloy to match the color and design of the ‌Mac mini‌. It is sized to the ‌Mac mini‌, so it looks like a natural add-on to Apple's smallest desktop computer.



The Type-C Stand & Hub for Mac Mini with SSD Enclosure is available from Amazon or from the Satechi website for $99.99, with a 15 percent discount available when using the code MACMINISSD at checkout.