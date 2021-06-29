Woot today is offering certified refurbished iPhone 12 models at up to 33 percent off their original prices. This sale will last through tomorrow, June 30 at 12:00 a.m. central time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, you can save on a refurbished 64GB iPhone 12 mini, priced at $599.99, down from $729.00. This iPhone is available in Black, White, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)Red.

You can also get the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro for $939.99, down from $999.00. This iPhone is available in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue.

Both iPhone 12 models on sale today at Woot have been inspected and are guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage. They've successfully passed a full diagnostic test to ensure like-new functionality and batteries are tested to function at minimum 85 percent capacity.

They're also both factory unlocked devices, and they come with a 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty, not AppleCare. All Amazon Prime members can get free standard shipping on Woot, and right now there's an estimated delivery between July 7 and 9 for the iPhone 12 devices.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.