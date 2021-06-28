Telegram Gains Group Video Calling and Screen Sharing Support

by

Telegram Messenger gained some notable new features over the weekend, including the ability to turn group voice chats into video calls, support for screen sharing, and more.

telegram video
First up, Telegram is touting the new group video calling feature as bringing "voice chats to a whole new level, ready for online classes, business meetings, and family gatherings."

To turn a group voice chat into a group video call, users can tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Tapping a participant's video makes it go fullscreen, and a pin icon in the top-right corner of the screen lets you pin the video, which makes it stay focused as new users join the call.

Telegram notes that while audio-only participants are unlimited, video is currently available for the first 30 people who join the voice chat. However, this limit will increase soon "as voice chats take on streaming games, live events and more." Screen sharing during a video chat is also straightforward, and appears as an option in the three-dot icon menu.

The encrypted chat app has also received improved noise suppression in voice chats, and the addition of a new toggle to turn noise suppression off in settings if it's affecting your use case.

To make better use of the additional screen space of tablets and computers, there are more display options on these devices. Users can tap to open the side panel and see a split-screen view of the video grid and list of participants, optimized for both portrait and landscape orientation.

Meanwhile, voice chats on desktop open in a separate window, so users can type and talk without minimizing anything. Desktop apps also now have selective screen sharing, so it's possible to broadcast an individual window instead of the whole screen.

In addition to group video calls and screen sharing, this update also adds animated backgrounds, message sending animations, a new menu button for bots, new ways to import stickers, reminders to help keep your account safe, and more. For all the details, check out the Telegram blog.

Telegram is a free download for iPhone and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Tag: Telegram

Top Rated Comments

I@beck Avatar
I@beck
53 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Good to hear that. But if all the people is using iPhone or iPad, FaceTime would still be my first choice. What do you think, guys?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Richard Tillard Avatar
Richard Tillard
29 minutes ago at 06:01 am

Good to hear that. But if all the people is using iPhone or iPad, FaceTime would still be my first choice. What do you think, guys?
With iOS 15 - FaceTime is the best choice for iPhone / iPad / Mac.

External links gives you opportunity to connect non-Apple users to your chat.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
21 minutes ago at 06:09 am
I regressed and went back to whatsapp because no one is on these alternatives.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Top Stories 64 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 14 With In-Screen Touch ID, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, and More

Saturday June 26, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw an interesting mix of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone models. We also saw the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a claim that Apple has already stopped production of the iPhone 12 mini amid slow sales, and a report that Apple is clamping down on some prominent leakers, so read on for details on all ...
Read Full Article89 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Reliable Leaker Known as 'Kang' Hit With Warning From Apple

Thursday June 24, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
The highly reliable Apple leaker known as "Kang" and a number of other unspecified leakers have reportedly received warnings from lawyers representing Apple. According to posts on Kang's Weibo account, Apple recently commissioned a law firm to send admonitory letters to a number of leakers. The letter purportedly cautioned leakers that they must not disclose information about unreleased...
Read Full Article186 comments
iPad mini pro feature

iPad Mini Finally Getting Major Update With Pro Design and Larger Display

Friday June 25, 2021 3:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to give the iPad mini a major update this year, including a Pro-style redesign with a larger display, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Webby Wu, the updated ‌iPad mini‌ will feature narrower screen bezels, with Apple also testing a model that does away with the Home button, in a design that sounds closer to the current iPad Air....
Read Full Article
ipad pro with m1 chip

Latest iOS and iPadOS 15 Betas Allow Apps to Request Access to More RAM

Friday June 25, 2021 2:58 am PDT by
Apple is taking a major stride that will allow developers to improve the performance of their apps on iPhones and iPads, by giving apps the ability to access more of a device's memory or RAM starting later this fall. Currently, apps are limited to the amount of RAM they can use, regardless of the amount available on the device. For example, despite the highest-end M1 iPad Pro featuring 16GB...
Read Full Article193 comments
magsafecasedangle

Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers

Saturday June 26, 2021 5:07 pm PDT by
In a support document updated this week, Apple shared a list of products that should be kept a safe distance away from medical devices, such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, due to potential magnetic interference. To avoid any potential interference with medical devices, Apple says to keep the products listed below a safe distance away from medical devices — more than six inches ...
Read Full Article79 comments
apple maps icon ios 15 beta 2

iOS 15 Beta 2 Tidbits: Redesigned Apple Maps Icon, Memoji Outfits, and More

Thursday June 24, 2021 4:19 pm PDT by
Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers today for testing, and in addition to SharePlay being enabled in FaceTime, there are some other smaller changes and details that we've gathered up below. First and foremost, Apple has fixed a long list of bugs in the second betas, as outlined in the release notes. For example, Apple has resolved an issue that caused iCloud...
Read Full Article87 comments
apple tower theatre tim cook

Tim Cook Attends Grand Opening of Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles

Thursday June 24, 2021 12:56 pm PDT by
Apple today celebrated the grand opening of its new retail store at the historic Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien were both in attendance for the occasion. Other notable individuals in attendance included YouTubers such as Justine Ezarik (iJustine), who shared the photos above, and Brian Tong. As usual, Cook posed for photos...
Read Full Article104 comments
adobe photoshop sketch ipad

Adobe Removing Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw From App Store in July

Saturday June 26, 2021 4:02 pm PDT by
Adobe this week reminded customers that its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw apps will no longer be available for download on iOS and Android starting July 19. Adobe plans to stop supporting the apps for existing users on January 10, 2022. In a support document, Adobe said users can easily migrate to its Fresco app, which combines many Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw drawing and...
Read Full Article28 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Belkin's Soundform Connect Adds AirPlay 2 to Your Existing Speakers

Friday June 25, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Last month, Belkin introduced the Soundform Connect Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2, letting users turn their traditional speakers into AirPlay 2-enabled devices. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan has now had a chance to spend some time with the accessory, so check out our latest video for a look at the setup process, using standalone speakers ...
Read Full Article136 comments
google fi vpn android

Google Fi VPN Starts Rolling Out to iPhone Users

Friday June 25, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
Google has announced its is rolling out Google Fi's built-in VPN service to iPhone subscribers, giving iOS users another way to ensure that their connection is secure and private on a cellular or Wi-Fi network. Starting today, we're expanding our built-in VPN to iPhone®. 🔐With the Fi VPN, you get a private online connection and more protection from hackers included on all plans. Learn more → ht ...
Read Full Article99 comments