AirPods Max have received an even steeper discount on Amazon today, dropping the headphones down to $489.00, down from $549.00 in select colors. Sky Blue and Space Gray are available at this price, and Pink are available for just a bit more at $490.30.

This sale beats the previous low price by about $10, and it's now the best deal available online for Apple's AirPods Max. The headphones are shipped by Amazon and are in stock today, so anyone with Prime shipping can get them within the next few days with free shipping.

