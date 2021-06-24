AirPods Max have received an even steeper discount on Amazon today, dropping the headphones down to $489.00, down from $549.00 in select colors. Sky Blue and Space Gray are available at this price, and Pink are available for just a bit more at $490.30.

This sale beats the previous low price by about $10, and it's now the best deal available online for Apple's AirPods Max. The headphones are shipped by Amazon and are in stock today, so anyone with Prime shipping can get them within the next few days with free shipping.

$60 OFF
AirPods Max for $489.00

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

Top Rated Comments

BGPL Avatar
BGPL
6 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Still a hard no.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IIGS User Avatar
IIGS User
2 minutes ago at 06:13 am
I would have to have an equivalent sum of money in reserve set aside to procure a supply of rock like tropane alkaloid stimulant before spending such on a set of headphones.

In other words, I would have to be smoking crack to pay that much for headphones....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
