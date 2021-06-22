HomePod Mini Now Available to Order in New Zealand

Apple this week made the HomePod mini available to order in New Zealand, with pricing set at $159 including tax. Available in Space Gray and White, the speaker currently faces a 2-3 weeks shipping estimate in the country.



Apple confirmed the HomePod mini would be launching in additional countries during its WWDC keynote earlier this month. The speaker became available to order in Austria and Ireland last week, and it will be released in Italy later this year. The international expansion comes after the full-sized HomePod was discontinued earlier this year.

HomePod mini was first released in October 2020 in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the UK.

HomePod mini finally available to order in NZ today. The New Zealand apple store site didn’t allow you to order it till now. @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/cjPFZpocsf — Louis (@Ldeverell) June 21, 2021

Like the full-sized HomePod, the HomePod mini features built-in Siri for controlling music playback, managing HomeKit accessories, and more. Starting with tvOS 15, two HomePod minis can be set as an Apple TV 4K's default speaker outputs.