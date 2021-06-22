Prime Day is still ongoing today, offering numerous discounts across many different storefronts on Amazon. Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple discounts, some of which are still on sale. Today, we're focusing on popular third-party accessories from companies like Anker, Belkin, Ecobee, and more.
There are a few things to note. Firstly, Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Secondly, Amazon Prime Day sales require an Amazon Prime membership. Lastly, deals change fast during Prime Day, so the prices you see below may eventually change on Amazon.
Anker
Wireless Charger
- PowerWave Pad 10W Max Wireless Charger - $7.99, down from $15.99
Portable Batteries
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $16.79, down from $19.99
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $29.99, down from $39.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh Wireless - $32.49, down from $49.99
- PowerCore 20,000 mAh - $34.99, down from $49.99
- PowerCore 26,800 mAh - $39.99, down from $65.99
Audio
- Soundcore Life True Wireless Earbuds - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker - $84.79, down from $99.99
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort Mini USB-C 2-Pack - $20.29, down from $28.99
- PowerPort Strip - $25.99, down from $33.99
- PowerPort Atom Slim - $39.09, down from $60.99
- PowerExtend USB-C - $44.99, down from $69.99
JBL
JBL has its Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker discounted to $274.95 during Prime Day, down from $399.95. It's available in three different colors, and will be on sale for the rest of Prime Day.
Sandisk and Seagate
Storage solutions from Sandisk and Seagate are on sale for up to 35 percent off today, including popular external hard drives like the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB Portable Drive.
- Seagate One Touch 1TB External Hard Drive - $44.99, down from $79.99
- LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive - $94.99, down from $159.99
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - $227.99, down from $459.99
Incipio Brands
- Incipio - 30 percent off popular smartphone and AirPod cases, including the Duo, Grip, Slim, Organicore and more.
- Incase - 25 percent off MacBook cases and sleeves, bags, backpacks and more.
- Survivor - 30 percent off its refined rugged smartphone and iPad cases, including the Strong, Clear, All Terrain, Endurance, and more.
- Griffin - 30 percent off its power and productivity solutions.
Ring
- Ring Alarm 5-piece kit - $119.99, down from $199.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired - $44.99, down from $59.99
- Floodlight Cam Wired Plus - $139.99, down from $179.99
- Spotlight Cam - $149.99, down from $199.99
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery - $74.99, down from $99.99
Belkin
- SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds - $39.99, down from $59.99
- BOOSTCHARGE Dual Wireless Charging Pads - $29.00, down from $49.99
- BOOSTCHARGE 10W Wireless Charging Pad - $17.99, down from $29.99
- SurgePlus 3-Outlet Mini Surge Protector with USB Ports - $15.99, down from $19.99
- BOOSTCHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger - $49.99, down from $79.99
- SCREENFORCE UltraGlass Anti-Microbial Screen Protector for iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro - $19.99, down from $39.99
Ecobee
June 21-22
- ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control - $198.00, down from $249.00
- ecobee3 lite - $144.00, down from $169.00
- ecobee Sweet Dreams Baby Kit - $209.99, down from $299.99
June 22 Only
- ecobee SmartCamera with voice control - $69.99, down from $99.99
- ecobee Essential Home Security Solution - $89.99, down from $129.99
Miscellaneous
- Aura Frames - Save up to $100 on Aura digital frames
- Brydge - Save up to $60 on Brydge iPad keyboards
- Nomad - Save up to 30 percent during the Summer Prime Sale
- Eero - Save up to 40 percent on Eero Mesh
