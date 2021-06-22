Prime Day is still ongoing today, offering numerous discounts across many different storefronts on Amazon. Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple discounts, some of which are still on sale. Today, we're focusing on popular third-party accessories from companies like Anker, Belkin, Ecobee, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few things to note. Firstly, Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Secondly, Amazon Prime Day sales require an Amazon Prime membership. Lastly, deals change fast during Prime Day, so the prices you see below may eventually change on Amazon.



Anker



Wireless Charger

PowerWave Pad 10W Max Wireless Charger - $7.99, down from $15.99

Portable Batteries

Audio

Wall Chargers

JBL



JBL has its Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker discounted to $274.95 during Prime Day, down from $399.95. It's available in three different colors, and will be on sale for the rest of Prime Day.



Sandisk and Seagate

Storage solutions from Sandisk and Seagate are on sale for up to 35 percent off today, including popular external hard drives like the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB Portable Drive.

Incipio Brands

Incipio - 30 percent off popular smartphone and AirPod cases, including the Duo, Grip, Slim, Organicore and more.

Incase - 25 percent off MacBook cases and sleeves, bags, backpacks and more.

Survivor - 30 percent off its refined rugged smartphone and iPad cases, including the Strong, Clear, All Terrain, Endurance, and more.

Griffin - 30 percent off its power and productivity solutions.

Ring

Belkin

Ecobee



June 21-22

June 22 Only

Miscellaneous

Aura Frames - Save up to $100 on Aura digital frames

Brydge - Save up to $60 on Brydge iPad keyboards

Nomad - Save up to 30 percent during the Summer Prime Sale

Eero - Save up to 40 percent on Eero Mesh

