Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Series Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Apple today shared a teaser trailer for "The Shrink Next Door," an eight-episode limited comedy series starring and executive produced by Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. The first three episodes of the series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 12, and the remaining episodes will be released weekly every Friday, according to Apple's announcement.

Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty's life, even moving into Marty's Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

Based on the podcast of the same name by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, Apple says "The Shrink Next Door" is a dark comedy inspired by true events surrounding the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Ferrell.

The project will bring Ferrell and Rudd on screen together for the first time since "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" in 2013.

In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, Apple has also shared a teaser trailer for season two of "Truth Be Told," an anthology drama series starring Octavia Spencer. The series is set to return August 20, with new episodes released every Friday.

In season two, investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (played by Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend turned media mogul Micah Keith (played by Kate Hudson).