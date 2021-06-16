Amazon has deepened a discount on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 today, dropping the price of the (Product)RED model to $319.99, down from $399.00. This model was most recently on sale for $329.00 in the wake of Memorial Day, and although it's still not at the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a solid sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Discounts on the (Product)Red Apple Watch Series 6 have been the most consistent in 2021. At the time of writing, only Amazon is offering the 40mm GPS model at this $319.99 price tag, and it's in stock and sold by Amazon, ready to ship today.

Similarly, the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product)RED is on sale for $359.00, down from $429.00. This is the second-best price we've ever tracked for this model, and it's being matched at Best Buy and B&H Photo.

