Demo: Check Out AirPlay 2 on a Mac in macOS Monterey

by

With macOS Monterey, Apple has introduced expanded AirPlay 2 support, so you can ‌AirPlay‌ content from an iPhone, iPad, or even another Mac to your main Mac. We thought we'd do a quick demo of this handy new feature in our latest YouTube video.

With ‌AirPlay‌ to Mac, you can extend or mirror an Apple device's display to a Mac, and since two Macs are supported, a Mac can use another Mac as an external display, which is a kind of substitute for the Target Display Mode that used to exist for Macs.

‌AirPlay‌ to Mac works wirelessly or using an appropriate cable, and the wired connection is useful for cutting down on latency.

You can also turn your Mac into a speaker that can be used for multiroom audio alongside other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices.

‌AirPlay‌ to Mac works with the 2018 or later MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, 2019 or later iMac or Mac Pro, the ‌iMac‌ Pro, and the 2020 or later Mac mini.

Apple has also added a useful new Universal Control feature that lets you control multiple Macs and iPads with a single keyboard, trackpad, or mouse, but Universal Control does not appear to be functional in the initial ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta.

Top Rated Comments

SirAnthonyHopkins Avatar
SirAnthonyHopkins
34 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Feels like this is Airfoil being fully Sherlocked.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
39 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
What about over USB? Is the latency any better? It was also weird that the video talked about extending your desktop while only showing it being mirrored.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
35 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Does sending audio support multi-room, and volume control?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RumorConsumer Avatar
RumorConsumer
19 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
Does the music file stream to the airplay Mac in full quality or does it get compressed along the way?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
