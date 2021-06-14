Nomad's Latest Accessory Makes It Easier to Put an AirTag in Your Wallet

Nomad, known for its range of accessories designed for Apple devices, today announced the Card for AirTag, which is designed to make it easier for an AirTag to fit inside a wallet for tracking purposes.



With Card for AirTag, an AirTag fits inside the middle of a card-shaped holder that's then meant to fit inside of a wallet. According to Nomad, the design offers a smooth, uniform shape that allows the AirTag to be kept in the wallet without having a circular bump.

The Card for AirTag is made from a polycarbonate material with a soft-touch TPU surface, and the AirTag is designed to snap into the middle.



It's worth noting that the AirTag is quite thick on its own and not really designed for use within wallets, so this Card for AirTag is still going to take up a lot of space. Thin wallets may not accommodate the thickness of the AirTag and the accompanying Card accessory.

The Card for AirTag is priced at $20, but there's a $5 discount when bundled with one of Nomad's wallets. Nomad is also today releasing new Bi-Fold and Card wallets priced starting at $69.95. The Card for AirTag and the new wallets can be purchased from the Nomad website.