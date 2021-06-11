MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Magnetic iPad Stand From Lululook

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Magnetic iPad Stand that's great for hands-free iPad use.

lululook ipad stand 1
Priced at $55, the Lululook Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is an adjustable mount for the ‌iPad‌. Apple's modern iPads attach magnetically to the stand, putting the ‌iPad‌ at an ideal viewing angle for pairing with a keyboard, drawing, watching shows, and more.

The stand features strong built-in magnets that ensure the ‌iPad‌ is perfectly aligned when it's put in place, and anti-slip silicone keeps the ‌iPad‌ from being scratched.

lululook ipad stand 2
You can use the Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand in either landscape or portrait mode, and it has a 360-degree adjustable angle so you can position it any way that you want.

Design wise, the Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is made from an aluminum alloy material that matches well with Apple devices, so it looks good on a desk or table. Non-slip feet at the bottom of the stand keep it stable and make sure that it's not going to move around while in use.

lululook ipad stand 3
The Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand works well with double-sided magnetic cases, but in most cases, it's best to use it with a naked ‌iPad‌ as a case without a magnet weakens the connection. This is a great solution if you're looking for a more affordable alternative to something like Apple's Magic Keyboard because you can use the Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand with any Bluetooth keyboard that you have on hand.

The Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is compatible with all 11-inch iPad Pro models, the third, fourth, and fifth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, and the fourth-generation iPad Air models. Those are all of Apple's most recent iPads, including the versions that came out in 2020 and 2021.

lululook ipad stand 4
We have 10 Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stands to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (June 11) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 18. The winners will be chosen randomly on June 18 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Stories

typecase 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Keyboard From Typecase

Friday June 4, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Typecase to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Typecase Touch keyboard designed for one of Apple's iPads. Typecase makes a range of different keyboard options, and the Typecase Touch offers a full keyboard and a trackpad at an affordable price. Priced at $60 to $80 and available from Amazon, the Typecase Touch is available for the...
Read Full Article11 comments
choetech magnetic charger 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MagSafe-Compatible 2-in-1 Charger From Choetech

Friday April 30, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Choetech to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, which is compatible with Apple's iPhone 12 devices. Priced at $46, the Magnetic Wireless Charger is has a magnetic charger designed for an iPhone 12, and base that houses another charger for the AirPods. The Magnetic Wireless Charger is not MagSafe and...
Read Full Article12 comments
woolnut ipad folio

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Folio for the iPad From Woolnut

Friday March 26, 2021 11:04 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Woolnut to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Leather Folio for Apple's iPads. Woolnut makes a range of high-quality sleeve options available in sizes to fit Apple's modern iPads. Priced at around $160 (135 euros), the Leather Folio for iPad Pro and Air is sized to fit the fourth-generation iPad Air and the first and second-generation...
Read Full Article26 comments
satechi slim x1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an X1 Keyboard and iPad Stand From Satechi

Friday January 15, 2021 11:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard and an Aluminum Desktop Stand for the iPad, both of which are Satechi's newest accessories. Announced last week, the $70 Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is a compact, travel-friendly keyboard that works with Apple's Macs and iPads. At 11 inches long and...
Read Full Article27 comments
satechi magnet stand 1

CES 2021: Satechi Launches 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Tuesday January 12, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Satechi today announced the launch of the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, which is designed to work with the magnets inside Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. Though the charging stand includes magnets, it is not MagSafe and it is limited to charging an iPhone at 7.5W rather than the 15W that's available with official MagSafe chargers. The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless...
Read Full Article30 comments
waltr pro

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Maxed Out iPad Air and a Copy of WALTR PRO From Softorino

Friday May 21, 2021 11:01 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Softorino to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a fully upgraded iPad Air and a copy of WALTR PRO to go along with it. WALTR PRO is the third iteration of the popular WALTR app that's designed to make it easy to get any file from your computer onto an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. It's fantastic for transferring photos, videos, music, and...
Read Full Article22 comments
unnamed 1

Mophie Launches New 'Snap' Line of MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Tuesday June 8, 2021 8:34 am PDT by
Mophie today announced a new collection of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories. The new Mophie "snap" line was designed for compatibility with the iPhone 12, and they will also wirelessly charge any Qi-supported smartphone. The collection includes a car vent mount, iPhone battery, wireless stand, and more. You can find more information on each device below, and head to Mophie's...
Read Full Article28 comments
live home 3d main

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M1 11-Inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil From Live Home 3D

Thursday April 22, 2021 11:17 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with home design app Live Home 3D to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's brand new 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro models and an Apple Pencil 2, which is a great setup to use with the Live Home 3D app. Live Home 3D from BeLight Software is a super popular app for those who are interested in home design and who want to visualize home changes ...
Read Full Article42 comments
lunadisplaymactomac2

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter to Turn Your iPad or Mac Into an Extra Screen

Friday April 2, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that's able to transform an extra Mac or iPad into a secondary display for your primary Mac. Priced at $80, the Luna Display adapter is a small dongle that plugs into your Mac using a USB-C port (on newer Macs) or a Mini DisplayPort and when used in combination with the...
Read Full Article41 comments
amadine ipad 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an 11-Inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil 2 From Amadine

Friday March 19, 2021 11:01 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Amadine maker Belight Software to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an 11-inch iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil 2, the perfect hardware combination for use with the Amadine app. For those unfamiliar with Amadine, it's a vector drawing and illustration app that's available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Amadine is designed with an intuitive,...
Read Full Article31 comments