MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Magnetic iPad Stand From Lululook

Priced at $55, the Lululook Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is an adjustable mount for the ‌iPad‌. Apple's modern iPads attach magnetically to the stand, putting the ‌iPad‌ at an ideal viewing angle for pairing with a keyboard, drawing, watching shows, and more.

The stand features strong built-in magnets that ensure the ‌iPad‌ is perfectly aligned when it's put in place, and anti-slip silicone keeps the ‌iPad‌ from being scratched.



You can use the Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand in either landscape or portrait mode, and it has a 360-degree adjustable angle so you can position it any way that you want.

Design wise, the Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is made from an aluminum alloy material that matches well with Apple devices, so it looks good on a desk or table. Non-slip feet at the bottom of the stand keep it stable and make sure that it's not going to move around while in use.



The Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand works well with double-sided magnetic cases, but in most cases, it's best to use it with a naked ‌iPad‌ as a case without a magnet weakens the connection. This is a great solution if you're looking for a more affordable alternative to something like Apple's Magic Keyboard because you can use the Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand with any Bluetooth keyboard that you have on hand.

The Magnetic ‌iPad‌ Stand is compatible with all 11-inch iPad Pro models, the third, fourth, and fifth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, and the fourth-generation iPad Air models. Those are all of Apple's most recent iPads, including the versions that came out in 2020 and 2021.



