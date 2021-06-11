Apple Working on Redesigned iCloud Mail for Web

by

Apple has begun testing a major redesign to the iCloud Mail experience on the web, bringing its webmail service more in line with recent design changes made in macOS Big Sur.

icloud mail beta redesign
The new design, currently in beta, reported first by 9to5mac, features a cleaner overall design and feel than the current public experience of ‌iCloud‌ Mail for the web. The current, soon-to-be previous version features thin typography, lighter colors, and design elements from iOS 7. Additionally, the new design allows users to compose emails in a smaller window in the middle of the screen, compared to opening an entirely new window.

As the new design is in beta testing alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS Monterey, and tvOS 15, it will likely be made available for all ‌iCloud‌ web users later this fall. Users wanting to try the new ‌iCloud‌ Mail design can check out the beta website for iCloud.

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
46 minutes ago at 04:15 am

Is the mail app still trash? I haven’t used it in years on my Apple devices.
It works fine for me for sending and receiving. The only ongoing problem I have with the app is the red badge doesn’t always disappear across all devices when it should.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeaz Avatar
Jeaz
50 minutes ago at 04:11 am
Redesign is nice but the features in mail certainly could do with but of focus from Apple. Maybe these new extensions will come to all version of Mail.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
47 minutes ago at 04:13 am

I don’t know why why iCloud.com is so poor, but I suspect Apple doesn’t really care and want people to use Macs, iPhones and iPads and that the subpar experience is deliberate.
I find the web interface to be clunky and often times slow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iCloud General Feature

iCloud+ to Let iCloud Mail Users Personalize Their Email Domain Name

Tuesday June 8, 2021 2:41 am PDT by
At its WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes tentpole privacy features like Private Relay and Hide My Email. Another feature included in iCloud+ that wasn't discussed in the keynote is the ability to create a custom email domain name. From Apple's iOS 15 features preview page, under the iCloud+ section: Cus...
Read Full Article241 comments
icloud

iOS 15 'iCloud Private Relay' Feature Won't Be Available in China, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and More

Monday June 7, 2021 5:25 pm PDT by
Alongside iOS 15, Apple introduced an iCloud+ service that adds new features to its paid iCloud plans. One of these features is iCloud Private Relay, which is designed to encrypt all of the traffic leaving your device so no one can intercept it or read it. Apple did not mention country limitations for the feature when announcing it, but Apple told Reuters that Private Relay will not be...
Read Full Article141 comments
ios15 mail privacy feature

Apple Putting a Stop to Email Tracking Pixels With Mail Privacy Protection in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Thursday June 10, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
Tracking when you've opened up an email and what you've read is something that many companies and advertisers rely on for their marketing efforts, plus there are email clients out there designed to let users know when the emails they've sent have been opened up. Much of this tracking is facilitated by remote images that load when viewing an email, and some of it is even sneakier, with...
Read Full Article134 comments
macos big sur ios 14 iphone 12 pro macbook air icloud drive desktop documents hero

Apple Merging 'iCloud Documents and Data' Service With iCloud Drive in May 2022

Tuesday May 11, 2021 2:36 am PDT by
Apple plans to merge its iCloud Documents and Data service with iCloud Drive starting in May of 2022, according to a support document published late last week (via MacGeneration). iCloud Drive and iCloud Documents and Data share the fundamental ability to backup data from apps. However, iCloud Documents and Data was often a cumbersome, confusing experience. In contrast, iCloud Drive is more...
Read Full Article95 comments
f1623088657

Apple Announces iCloud+, Combines Paid Storage With Privacy Features Like Hide My Email

Monday June 7, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
At WWDC, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes "Private Relay" that allows users to browse the web through Safari with all information leaving their device remaining encrypted and access to "Hide My Email." One of the headlining features for iCloud+ is Private Relay, which, similarly to a VPN, ensures that all traffic leaving a...
Read Full Article140 comments
icloud

Apple Temporarily Expands iCloud Storage in iOS 15 for Backing Up Data and Transferring to a New Device

Monday June 7, 2021 1:18 pm PDT by
If you're low on iCloud storage but want to buy a new device and transfer your data, Apple is making the process easier in iOS 15 with a temporary storage boost. Apple says that the new feature will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup for up to three weeks, letting users transfer their apps, data, and settings to a new device using iCloud even when there's an ...
Read Full Article73 comments
macos monterey microphone indicator

Apple Highlights New Privacy Features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Including Microphone Indicator on Mac

Monday June 7, 2021 2:01 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed new privacy protections coming in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8. The software updates are available in beta for developers starting today and will be publicly released later this year. First, a new App Privacy Report feature will let users see how often apps have used the permission they've previously granted to access their location, photos, camera,...
Read Full Article24 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, and macOS Big Sur 11.5

Thursday May 20, 2021 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to public beta testers, one day after seeding first betas to developers. Public beta testers who have signed up for the beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.7 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device. macOS Big Sur...
Read Full Article30 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Blue

Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Wednesday June 2, 2021 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the first macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta. Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple...
Read Full Article21 comments
mail ios app icon

Apple Says iCloud Mail is Experiencing an Outage [Resolved]

Monday April 26, 2021 6:43 am PDT by
iCloud Mail has been experiencing an outage that began a few hours ago, and some users may be experiencing intermittent issues with accessing their inbox as a result, according to Apple's system status page. Only some users are affected by the outage, according to Apple, so your mileage may vary. We'll update this story once the issue is marked as resolved. There was also an iCloud Keychain ...
Read Full Article42 comments