Facebook Messenger Gains Quick Reply Bar, Payment Links, and New Themes

Facebook has announced new features for its Messenger app, including a quick reply bar, QR codes, and new chat themes.

The new quick reply bar can be found in the Messenger media viewer, and aims to make it easier to chat about media posted by friends without needing to go back to the main chat thread.

Users can tap on a photo or video and send a response via the quick reply bar, which lives at the bottom of the screen, then swipe up to exit the fullscreen media viewer to return to the main chat thread.

Three new chat themes, which are available in both Messenger and Instagram in chat settings, let users add new twists to their chat thread backgrounds. The themes include Olivia Rodrdigo, World Oceans Day, and F9: Fast and Furious.

In addition, Facebook is adding QR codes and payment links for use with Facebook Pay, allowing users to make payments even if they're not on Facebook.

To access a personal QR code and payment link, go to Messenger settings and tap "Facebook Pay." Users can share the payment link or allow friends to scan the QR code to send or request money.

The new features are rolling out now to Facebook Messenger, which is a free download for iPhone and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Top Rated Comments

WilburMercer Avatar
WilburMercer
43 minutes ago at 11:47 pm
This has absolutely nothing to do with Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside Avatar
countryside
48 minutes ago at 11:42 pm
I’ll stick to iMessage, Telegram, and Signal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
amaze1499 Avatar
amaze1499
42 minutes ago at 11:49 pm
What is this messenger thing?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
27 minutes ago at 12:03 am
Obligatory reminder.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
27 minutes ago at 12:04 am
Never forget the amount of data Facebook Messenger collects:

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
