macOS Monterey Automatically Resizes Windows Moved to a Secondary Display

by

Apple announced macOS Monterey this week, and one small but convenient feature that went unmentioned during the WWDC keynote is automatic window resizing.

macos monterey desktop
As explained on the macOS Monterey features page, windows now automatically resize when they are moved from a Mac's built-in display to a secondary display, including an external monitor, another Mac, or an iPad using Sidecar.

This feature should prove to be particularly useful when moving windows between a smaller MacBook display and a larger external monitor.

Another new window management feature in macOS Monterey is the option to display the menu bar at all times when an app is in full-screen mode, making it easy to view an app's various menus and other glanceable information at any time.

macOS Monterey is available now in beta for developers, with a public release likely to occur at some point between September and November.

Related Roundup: macOS Monterey
Related Forum: macOS Monterey

Top Rated Comments

ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
1 hour ago at 07:15 am
Menu bar on in full screen is going to be great. It is annoying having to slide back to a normal desktop to see the time or push the cursor up to the top.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nvmls Avatar
nvmls
24 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Maybe this time they'll fix Safari's white space below the loading bar when its full screen on different displays? Hopefully they will in Monterey now that they are changing it's UI. Minor glitches like these remain unsolved for years.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kbright1892 Avatar
kbright1892
57 minutes ago at 07:33 am
I just want applications to open on the same monitor I select them. I don't understand why that's too much to ask. If I have three monitors, and I click the icon to open an app on the far right monitor, I don't want it opening on the far left monitor. And I'm not talking about applications that were already open. I understand why they wouldn't move from monitor to monitor.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wesd1234 Avatar
Wesd1234
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
Wow so Apple can improve the UI with external displays on macOS? Incredible! They should talk with the iPadOS team about that!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thekaiju Avatar
thekaiju
1 hour ago at 07:19 am
Will we be allowed to pin the dock to one monitor instead of having it jump around when we hover the pointer at the bottom of the screen?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
1 hour ago at 07:27 am
How many secondary displays can I use on my M1 Mac? :rolleyes:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

safari ios15

Safari on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Automatically Upgrades Web Connections to HTTPS on Compatible Sites for Improved Security

Tuesday June 8, 2021 7:13 am PDT by
On iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Safari will automatically upgrade web connections for sites to the HTTPS protocol, in the case they're loaded in HTTP. The new feature largely went unnoticed during the WWDC keynote, but it is highlighted on the macOS Monterey and iOS/iPadOS 15 feature pages. Apple says that Safari now "automatically upgrades sites known to support HTTPS from...
Read Full Article33 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS 12 Monterey to Developers

Monday June 7, 2021 12:06 pm PDT by
After today's keynote event that saw the introduction of macOS Monterey, the latest version of the Mac operating system, Apple has seeded the first beta of macOS Monterey to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update...
Read Full Article83 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2021 Keynote in 9 Minutes

Monday June 7, 2021 6:19 pm PDT by
Today's WWDC keynote event saw Apple introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, all of which have exciting new features that will make the Apple ecosystem better than ever. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that did not get a chance to see the keynote event and don't want to spend close to two hours watching it later, we've...
Read Full Article108 comments
macos monterey 1

Apple Announces macOS Monterey With Shortcuts App, Updated Safari Browsing, 'Focus' Do Not Disturb Features, and More

Monday June 7, 2021 11:23 am PDT by
Apple today announced macOS 12, which it's calling macOS Monterey. The new version of macOS is gaining features like Universal Control, AirPlay to Mac, and Shortcuts for Mac. Apple said that macOS Monterey's updates will help users get more done and work more fluidly across Apple devices. Starting with Safari updates, Apple has redesigned the tabs in its web browser, letting users see more...
Read Full Article119 comments
thunderbolt display

Apple's Thunderbolt Display Classified as 'Vintage' Amid Rumors of a Replacement

Thursday June 3, 2021 1:09 pm PDT by
Apple now considers the 27-inch Thunderbolt Display to be a "vintage" product because it has been close to five years since it was last offered for sale. The Thunderbolt Display was today added to Apple's list of vintage and obsolete products, which are part of a support document on obtaining service for an Apple product after a warranty expires. Products are considered vintage when it’s...
Read Full Article160 comments
wwdc 2021 live coverage

WWDC 2021 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 15, macOS 12, and More

Monday June 7, 2021 9:02 am PDT by
Apple's all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, but it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. While there had been some claims of redesigned MacBook Pro models making an appearance...
Read Full Article1834 comments
firefox 89

Firefox 89 for Mac Released With Cleaner Design, Multi-Touch Zoom, and More

Tuesday June 1, 2021 10:11 am PDT by
Mozilla today announced the public release of Firefox 89 for macOS with a redesigned and modernized core browsing experience. The latest version of the browser features a simplified toolbar with less frequently used items removed, allowing the focus to be on the most important navigation items. Menus and prompts have also been streamlined across Firefox to have cleaner designs and clearer...
Read Full Article133 comments
iWork Trio Feature

Apple Updates iWork for iOS and macOS With New Linking Features and More

Tuesday June 1, 2021 9:20 am PDT by
Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps, including Pages, Keynotes, and Numbers for iOS and macOS, with new features related to Schoolwork and the ability to link web pages, email addresses, and phone numbers to different shapes and objects. For Pages and Numbers on iOS and macOS, the updates include the ability for users to link different elements, such as a link to a web page, an email ...
Read Full Article81 comments
maxresdefault

Luna Display's Mac-to-Mac Display Feature Now Works Over Ethernet and Thunderbolt

Wednesday May 5, 2021 1:14 pm PDT by
Astropad's Luna Display accessory that's able to turn an old iPad or Mac into a secondary display for a primary Mac was today updated with a new feature that's designed to allow Mac-to-Mac mode to work over Ethernet and Thunderbolt. The Luna Display is an alternative to Apple's Sidecar, allowing an iPad to be used as a display for a Mac. Unlike Sidecar, it works with other Macs, so you can...
Read Full Article52 comments
BartenderBar%402x

Bartender 4 Now Supports macOS Big Sur, Gains Menu Bar Spacing Options, Quick Reveal, and More

Monday April 19, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Surtees Studios has released Bartender 4 for macOS Big Sur, following extended testing in public beta. As well as macOS 11 support, the popular tool for rearranging or hiding Mac menu bar items now runs native on M1 Macs and comes with several new features and core abilities. With Big Sur, Apple increased the space between menu bar items, which reduces the space available for icons. To...
Read Full Article36 comments