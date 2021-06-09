Apple Planning Activity Challenge for International Day of Yoga on June 21

International Day of Yoga takes place on Monday, June 21, and Apple is celebrating with a new Activity Challenge that will let Apple Watch users earn a new yoga badge and a set of animated yoga stickers.

Earn this award inspired by the International Day of Yoga. On June 21, do a yoga workout of 20 minutes or more. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health.

To earn the award, Apple Watch users will need to complete a yoga workout that lasts for 20 minutes or more on June 21. The award for completing the challenge looks similar to the award provided for past Yoga Day challenges, and there are several sticker options for various yoga poses like tree pose, crow pose, and warrior 2 to side angle.



Apple holds Activity Challenges for various holidays and events throughout the year, and began offering awards for International Day of Yoga in 2019.

Any yoga workout will fulfill the requirement, so long as you select the yoga workout type from the Workout app on the Apple Watch or use an app that adds yoga workouts to the Health app. Apple's Fitness+ service, available for $9.99 per month, offers built-in yoga workouts that you can do.