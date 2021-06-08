Unreleased 'World Timer' Watch Face Featured in WWDC Session

Apple's watchOS 8 updates often come with new watch faces, but this year, Apple only announced a single watch face for Portrait Mode photos. There may be another in the works, however, as an unreleased "World Timer" watch face was spotted in a UIKit developer session.



There were no details provided on this watch face, and it was accidentally pictured in a slide with multiple other iPhone screenshots.

The analog watch face has a world map with a 24-hour clock that has the names of major cities around it, allowing users to determine the current time in different worldwide time zones.

This new “World Timer” watch face is shown at 8:48 in the “What’s New in UIKit” session! pic.twitter.com/OkMBodEc6Z — Duraid Abdul (@duraidabdul) June 8, 2021

Design wise, the World Timer watch face is similar to some high-end watches that offer multiple time zone functionality, and it's also somewhat similar to the GMT watch face that lets you track two time zones.

The World Timer watch face is not in watchOS 8 at the current time, so unless it was scrapped, it's something that Apple could be planning to add in a later beta update.