iOS 15: Redesigned Apple TV Siri Remote in Control Center

by

Apple alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K debuted a redesigned version of the Siri Remote, which is now available to customers with new ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ orders and as a $60 standalone replacement for the original ‌‌Siri‌‌ Remote. In lockstep with the hardware change, iOS 15 also includes a redesigned ‌Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote interface in the Control Center.

new siri remote ui ios 15
In iOS 14, the current Remote UI takes cues from the previous-generation ‌Siri‌ Remote, with Menu, ‌Siri‌, Play/Pause and Home buttons below a large gesture pad, mirroring the glass touch surface.

Likewise, the new UI in many ways resembles the redesigned new-generation ‌Siri‌ Remote, and now includes Back, Mute, Power, and channel buttons, while the iPhone's physical Side/Power button becomes the ‌Siri‌ button.

Despite these welcome changes in the ‌iOS 15‌ beta, there are still some bugs that Apple needs to iron out to get the new ‌Siri‌ Remote working consistently, so it may not be wise to update to the ‌iOS 15‌ public beta as soon as it becomes available in July just to start using it. ‌iOS 15‌ will be officially released in the fall.

