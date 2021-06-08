iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Introduce Ability to Capture 15-Second Gameplay Recordings Using a Game Controller

Apple's new iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey software updates unveiled this week introduce the ability to capture and save the last 15 seconds of gameplay at any time by long pressing a designated button on a supported game controller.



Instead of having to remember to start and stop a screen recording while playing a game, this optional new feature allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to capture 15-second highlight videos by simply long pressing the Share (or Create) button on a supported game controller, such as the Xbox Series X/S controller or the PS5 DualSense controller.

Apple describes the feature as "an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail."

This is just one of many small but useful new features added in Apple's latest software updates. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey are available now in beta for developers and will be publicly released in the fall.