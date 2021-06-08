iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Introduce Ability to Capture 15-Second Gameplay Recordings Using a Game Controller

by

Apple's new iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey software updates unveiled this week introduce the ability to capture and save the last 15 seconds of gameplay at any time by long pressing a designated button on a supported game controller.

ps5 controller apple online store
Instead of having to remember to start and stop a screen recording while playing a game, this optional new feature allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to capture 15-second highlight videos by simply long pressing the Share (or Create) button on a supported game controller, such as the Xbox Series X/S controller or the PS5 DualSense controller.

Apple describes the feature as "an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail."

This is just one of many small but useful new features added in Apple's latest software updates. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey are available now in beta for developers and will be publicly released in the fall.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, macOS Monterey
Related Forums: iOS 15, macOS Monterey

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
57 minutes ago at 05:48 pm

NVIDIA/AMD has had this for several years.

PS4 has had it since 2013.
So has Xbox? And SO WHAT. We are talking about using those controllers do it on Apple gaming devices. Sheesh. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
46 minutes ago at 05:59 pm
Apple describes it as, “an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail”

how cool and awesome is that!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
35 minutes ago at 06:11 pm

Apple describes it as, “an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail”

how cool and awesome is that!
It is a 'game changer' and is very on-point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iOS 15 icon mock banner

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Monday June 7, 2021 12:02 pm PDT by
Following the conclusion of today's keynote event that saw the unveiling of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has made the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 available to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can download the profile for the first iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates...
Read Full Article33 comments
safari ios15

Safari on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Automatically Upgrades Web Connections to HTTPS on Compatible Sites for Improved Security

Tuesday June 8, 2021 7:13 am PDT by
On iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Safari will automatically upgrade web connections for sites to the HTTPS protocol, in the case they're loaded in HTTP. The new feature largely went unnoticed during the WWDC keynote, but it is highlighted on the macOS Monterey and iOS/iPadOS 15 feature pages. Apple says that Safari now "automatically upgrades sites known to support HTTPS from...
Read Full Article30 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2021 Keynote in 9 Minutes

Monday June 7, 2021 6:19 pm PDT by
Today's WWDC keynote event saw Apple introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, all of which have exciting new features that will make the Apple ecosystem better than ever. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that did not get a chance to see the keynote event and don't want to spend close to two hours watching it later, we've...
Read Full Article107 comments
ps5 controller apple online store

Apple Begins Selling PS5 DualSense Controller After Compatibility With iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac Added

Friday May 21, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
Apple recently started selling the white PS5 DualSense wireless game controller through its online store, with pricing consistent with Sony at $69.95. Orders placed today are estimated to be delivered next week in the United States. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3 software updates released last month added support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers on the iPhone, iPad,...
Read Full Article32 comments
14

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 to Developers

Wednesday June 2, 2021 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. The new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates may be focused on...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Won't Make You Upgrade to iOS 15 and Will Continue to Provide Security Updates for iOS 14

Monday June 7, 2021 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple plans to allow iPhone and iPad users to remain on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 even after the launch of the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, according to new details on the software pages for the new updates. iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete ...
Read Full Article77 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Developers

Friday April 30, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS and iPadOS 14.6 appear to be more minor changes focusing on...
Read Full Article35 comments
iphone ipad mac system wide translate

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey Introduce System-Wide Translation, Translate App Expands to iPad

Monday June 7, 2021 3:14 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey feature system-wide translation, allowing users to translate text by simply selecting it and tapping or right clicking on the Translate option that appears. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can also translate selected text in photos as part of a new Live Text feature in the latest software versions. Apple also announced that the...
Read Full Article26 comments
macos monterey microphone indicator

Apple Highlights New Privacy Features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Including Microphone Indicator on Mac

Monday June 7, 2021 2:01 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed new privacy protections coming in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8. The software updates are available in beta for developers starting today and will be publicly released later this year. First, a new App Privacy Report feature will let users see how often apps have used the permission they've previously granted to access their location, photos, camera,...
Read Full Article23 comments
game control emulation

macOS Big Sur 11.3 Includes Game Controller Emulation for iPhone/iPad Apps on M1 Macs

Monday March 22, 2021 11:24 am PDT by
Over the course of the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta, Apple has been refining and improving the way that iPad and iPhone apps run on M1 Macs. In the latest beta, Apple has added game controller emulation for M1 devices, allowing a keyboard or a keyboard and mouse combo to function as a game controller. The new game controller feature was discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. When...
Read Full Article51 comments