Reliable Leaker Suggests No MacBook Pro or Other Hardware Announcements at WWDC Today

In response to a tweet asking if there will be hardware announcements at WWDC 2021, cryptic but reliable leaker "l0vetodream" suggested there won't be any. In a follow-up tweet, he seems to have ruled out new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models being unveiled at this time, suggesting that it is still too early for an announcement.



Leading up to WWDC, which kicks off today with Apple's Keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, there had been some rumors that at least one new MacBook Pro model with Apple silicon would be announced at the developer conference. However, supply chain reports from outlets like Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes have claimed that mass production of new MacBook Pro models will not begin until the second half of 2021.

我感觉14寸和16寸应该还没那么快 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 7, 2021

The leaker also hinted at a new user interface for at least one of Apple's software platforms, although he did not specify which one, and said that Apple plans to announce improvements to its smart home framework HomeKit.



new UI — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 7, 2021

新的ATV和HomePod mini的发布其实只是一步棋 感觉在HomeKit方面 会有新的改进 pic.twitter.com/zcPce0Ur1o — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 7, 2021

WWDC is Apple's annual developers conference, and it is typically focused on software, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. However, as noted by Stephen Hackett at Six Colors , Apple has made at least one hardware announcement at 65 percent of WWDC keynotes over the last two decades.

Just prior to WWDC 2020 last year, l0vetodream accurately revealed the macOS Big Sur name and several other details.