Reliable Leaker Suggests No MacBook Pro or Other Hardware Announcements at WWDC Today

In response to a tweet asking if there will be hardware announcements at WWDC 2021, cryptic but reliable leaker "l0vetodream" suggested there won't be any. In a follow-up tweet, he seems to have ruled out new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models being unveiled at this time, suggesting that it is still too early for an announcement.

wwdc 2021 details
Leading up to WWDC, which kicks off today with Apple's Keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, there had been some rumors that at least one new MacBook Pro model with Apple silicon would be announced at the developer conference. However, supply chain reports from outlets like Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes have claimed that mass production of new MacBook Pro models will not begin until the second half of 2021.


The leaker also hinted at a new user interface for at least one of Apple's software platforms, although he did not specify which one, and said that Apple plans to announce improvements to its smart home framework HomeKit.



WWDC is Apple's annual developers conference, and it is typically focused on software, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. However, as noted by Stephen Hackett at Six Colors, Apple has made at least one hardware announcement at 65 percent of WWDC keynotes over the last two decades.

Just prior to WWDC 2020 last year, l0vetodream accurately revealed the macOS Big Sur name and several other details.

Top Rated Comments

Aluminum213 Avatar
Aluminum213
3 hours ago at 05:15 am
Let’s hope they at least make iPadOS more than iOS XL
Score: 22 Votes
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
2 hours ago at 05:16 am
If true, and, with the store not going down as of yet, it's looking like it is, it will be fun seeing Prosser scramble to save this one.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't he botch something at the 2020 WWDC as well?
Score: 21 Votes
bierdybard Avatar
bierdybard
2 hours ago at 05:19 am

Good, keep WWDC for what it's for.
What are you talking about? Hardware was launched almost every year at WWDC up until 2013.

Knowing what I'm developing for is as important (if not more) than knowing what I'm developing with.
Score: 19 Votes
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
2 hours ago at 05:20 am
New MacBook Pro, you seriously thought that? Introducing new hairstyles for Memoji!
Score: 12 Votes
bierdybard Avatar
bierdybard
2 hours ago at 05:22 am

What does this have to do with Prosser lmao let that man live.
Prosser claimed there would be new MBPs today. No new MBPs == Prosser wrong, yet again. His track record is worse than poor at this point.
Score: 11 Votes
tharitm Avatar
tharitm
3 hours ago at 05:14 am
It’ll be great to see new hardware today, but this was expected. :| Bitter truth.
Score: 10 Votes
