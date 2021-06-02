Spotify today announced a new collaborative playlist and a collection of new stat tracking features for users. The company is referring to the stat tracking updates, called "Only You," as a way to see your Spotify Wrapped stats earlier in the year.

Spotify OnlyYou InApp 04 Birth Chart
In total, there are six new ways to break down your Spotify listening history, including finding out which artist most aligns with your astrological birth chart, what songs you listen to the most at certain times of the day, and more.

  • 1) Your Audio Birth Chart - Spotify aligns your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to match you with some of your favorite artists. Sun shows the artist you listened to the most over the last six months; Moon matches you with an artist that best shows your emotional side; and Rising ties it all up with an artist that you've connected with recently.
  • 2) Your Dream Dinner Party - Spotify generates a personalized dinner party mix after you select your dream dinner party guests.
  • 3) Your Artist Pairs - Spotify pair two disparate artists together that you've listened to recently, showing your range of musical interests.
  • 4) Your Song Year - Spotify shows off the most popular year of the music you listen to.
  • 5) Your Time of Day - Spotify tells you the songs and podcasts you listen to the most in the morning and at night.
  • 6) Your Genres/Topics - The last category brings everything together by combining music and podcasts that "set your listening apart."

In addition to Only You, Spotify is launching a new personalized feature called "Blend" in beta. With this, two friends can merge their musical tastes into one curated playlist that they can both listen to.

spotify blend
Blend playlists will be updated daily, and will grow over time based on how each user changes their listening habits. To start a Blend, tap "Create Blend" in the Made For You hub on mobile, tap "invite," and select a friend to share the playlist with.

Currently, Blend is only available on iOS and Android mobile devices. To read more about Spotify's announcements today, check out the company's blog post.

Tag: Spotify

Top Rated Comments

countryside Avatar
countryside
44 minutes ago at 08:47 am
No thanks. I will pass on the astrology witchcraft.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
42 minutes ago at 08:49 am
You just can’t beat Spotify.

Tried out the Blend feature with my friend and SO. It’s super cool, especially since my friend and I always are sending each other music. Now it recommends music match both of our tastes for both of us automatically!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenni417 Avatar
kenni417
40 minutes ago at 08:50 am
where there hell are the features we’ve been asking for? where’s the hell is the old design? where s the watch feature they showed weeks ago?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

