Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after Apple seeded the first tvOS 14.7 beta.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode.

Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 14.7 update, but we'll update this article should anything new be found.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.