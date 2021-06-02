Apple's Global Security Chief Cleared of Bribery Charges Following Accusation of Scheme to Trade iPads for Gun Permits

by

Apple's global security chief, Thomas Moyer, has been cleared by a California judge of bribery charges following accusations that the security chief participated in a scheme to donate 200 iPads worth $75,000 to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in exchange for concealed gun permits, Reuters reports.

apple park drone june 2018 2
According to the charges brought forward in November, Moyer agreed to donate 200 iPads to the Sheriff's office in exchange for concealed gun permits for Apple's security team at a 2019 meeting. Furthermore, according to prosecutors, Moyer acted upon the request of Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung, who allegedly threatened to withhold the permits unless the iPads were donated.

Ultimately, a California judge believed that the iPad donations offered by Moyer came as a misunderstanding. According to the judge, by the time Moyer had offered the iPads, he was under the belief that the permits were already issued, rather than the iPads being a requirement for their issuance.

Judge Eric S. Geffon of the Superior Court of Santa Clara County found on Tuesday that Moyer had been in talks with the Sheriff's Office about permits for more than a year by the time of the 2019 meeting. By then, Geffon wrote, the evidence suggests Moyer believed the permits were already approved and would be issued soon.

Judge Eric S. Geffon also further noted that the argument against Moyer is "pure speculation" and "not supported by the evidence presented to the grand jury." Moyer, in a statement, thanked the court for "giving this case such careful consideration, and for allowing me to move forward with my life."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

Quu Avatar
Quu
36 minutes ago at 11:39 pm

Why does Apple want gun permits? Aren’t they anti-2A? Or is that just for us poor peasants? They should be able to have guns in their death star?
It's for their trained security people who they pay to protect their interests and their executives. Tim Cook alone has had people break into the grounds of his home on several occasions and Apple pays millions in security every year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lostngone Avatar
lostngone
6 minutes ago at 12:10 am

Why does Apple want gun permits? Aren’t they anti-2A? Or is that just for us poor peasants? They should be able to have guns in their death star?
I believe it is along the lines of “Guns for me but not for thee”. Guns are only bad when other people have them but Apple needs them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

