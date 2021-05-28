MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Massive 2000Wh Bluetti Portable Power Station

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with MAXOAK to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Bluetti AC200P 2000Wh Portable Power Station, a Bluetti AC50S 500Wh Portable Power Station, or a Bluetti AC30 300Wh Backup Battery, all of which are fantastic to have on hand for camping, RV use, off-grid living, power outages, emergencies, and more.



Priced at $1,599 after a $100 discount from Amazon, the Bluetti AC200P is just about one of the biggest and most powerful portable power stations you can get.

The AC200P features a 2000Wh battery that supports a maximum of 2000W continuous power draw, which means it can be used with a wide range of appliances. It works with refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, small air conditioners, grills, CPAP machines, heaters, and more. Many portable power stations are not able to support high-powered appliances, so this is a good choice if you need to run something that draws a lot of power.



At 60 pounds, the Bluetti AC200P is hefty, but the two handles at the side make it easier to carry. There are six AC outlets, a 12V/25A RV port, two built-in wireless charging pads that support up to 15W, a 60W USB-C port, four USB-A ports, one 12V/10A car port, and two 12V/3A ports, which means it has all of the ports you could possibly need for charging up all of your devices and powering appliances. MAXOAK says that up to 17 devices can be powered simultaneously.



Ports are all covered to protect them from the elements or small fingers, and there's an LCD display that shows charge level, current, voltage, temperature, and charging status. A power button lets you turn the AC200P off when not in use to conserve charge. The AC200P can be charged up with an AC adapter, car, or by a solar panel, with charging times varying on method used.

The Bluetti AC200P is designed to work for more than 3,500 charging cycles, and a built-in fan keeps the AC200P cool when it's charging up devices. It is designed to activate only when it's hotter than 113 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it stays quiet when used for things like CPAP machines. MAXOAK says there is a built-in Eco mode that can prevent up to 50 percent of wasted electricity cost so each charge lasts longer.



MAXOAK also makes a range of smaller portable power stations that are included in the ‌giveaway‌. The 500Wh Bluetti AC50S is priced at $400 and supports devices up to 300W, so it's ideal for smaller appliances and electronics. It features two AC ports, four USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C ports, two 12V/3A ports, a 12V/10A car port, and a 10W wireless charging pad.



There's a built-in LCD display that provides information on charging status, and it weighs just 13.6 pounds, so it's much more portable than the pricier AC200P.

For those looking for something even smaller, MAXOAK makes the Bluetti AC30 300Wh (96,000mAh) backup battery, which is priced at $200. This smaller power station is ideal for charging up a whole group of iPhones or iPads, but it can also power small appliances. It includes a 15W wireless charging spot, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, two AC ports, and a 12V DC port for car powered devices.



