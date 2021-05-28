Today we're tracking the first Amazon discount on Apple's 2021 M1 11-inch iPad Pro. Specifically, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi model for $749.00, down from $799.00. The tablet is available to ship in one to two business days, and it's only available in Space Gray at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple updated the iPad Pro last month, introducing a faster M1 chip, 5G connectivity, a Thunderbolt port, and more. The 11-inch model's display features wide color support, True Tone for adjusting to ambient light, an anti-reflective coating, and ProMotion 120Hz refresh capabilities.

Out of all the new 2021 iPad Pro models, only the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet is on sale on Amazon. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.