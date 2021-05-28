Apple Wanted to Buy Rap-Battle Series 'Verzuz'

Apple was interested in purchasing rap-battle music platform Verzuz prior to when it was acquired by video network Triller, reports Bloomberg.



Apple offered Verzuz an acquisition price that was lower than the price that Triller paid. Apple decided not to enter into a bidding war for Verzuz.

Verzuz started out as an Instagram Live series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the pandemic, with the series debuting in March 2020. Verzuz pits two artists against one another in a friendly competition.

Apple Music began showing Verzuz episodes in July 2020 at the same time as they were portrayed on Instagram Live. Triller purchased the rights to Verzuz in March 2021, and Verzuz is now streamed in the Triller app instead of through ‌Apple Music‌.

Verzuz has featured Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, John Legend, DJ Nice, Snoop Dog, DMX, Brandy, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Ludaris, Nelly, and others.