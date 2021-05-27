Apple's Wearables Shipments Increasing, but Losing Market Share to Smaller Competitors

Apple's shipments of wearables continued to grow year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, but the company lost overall market share to smaller rivals, according to newly-published IDC data.

Companies shipped a total of 104.6 million units in the first quarter of this year, marking a 34.4 percent increase from the 77.8 million units shipped at the same time last year. This is also the first time that first-quarter shipments have topped 100 million units worldwide.

While market leaders like Apple and Samsung maintained their lead during the quarter, most of the growth came from smaller companies like BoAt.

Apple started 2021 the same way it ended 2020: as the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market. Appetite for its smartwatches remained strong with the less expensive SE and Series 3 gaining further traction in the market while its earwear – inclusive of AirPods and Beats – showed sequential declines after reaching record levels in 4Q20.

Although Apple sold five million more wearables in the first quarter of 2021 and stayed the market leader, it lost 3.5 percent overall market share to competitors, most of which were much smaller.

IDC wearables data includes both smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch, and earwear, such as ‌AirPods‌. Apple does not provide specific breakdowns of the number of Apple Watch and ‌‌AirPods‌‌ models shipped, so IDC's data is based on estimates.

During an earnings call earlier this, Apple said that wearables set a new revenue record in the first fiscal quarter of 2021. Apple's wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 120 company.

BeefCake 15
BeefCake 15
40 minutes ago at 08:06 am

Apple Watch needs to come to Android. Health is bigger than lock-in.
They'll eventually make it phone independent.
jk1221
jk1221
55 minutes ago at 07:50 am
2 issues- price and ecosystem.

There are only so many iPhone users. Anyone with Android is out until Apple lets the watch function without being tied to an iPhone.

And it is more expensive than many of those competitors. Not saying it's not worth the price for all it can do, but no one is going to jump through hoops to get an iPhone who doesnt have one, and then spend more on the watch too. Not when you can get a Mi Watch or other Chinese brand for like $150 US


I wouldn’t call the rest competitors, any more than I consider a fire tablet an iPad competitor. Apple probably faces more ”competition” from older generations of their products than anywhere else in the market.

In the end, there is no smartwatch market, only an apple watch market.
Samsung and Xiaomi are 1/4 the market. Not exactly true. Samsung sells a lot of watches and Tizen isnt bad. Now that Samsung is teaming with Google for wearables and the OS, that could even go up.

Not everyone needs apps on their wrists and want a basic smartwatch with some fitness stuff. Apple offering no lower more basic cheaper option, other than buy an older slower smaller display model, is their problem really (same with the Apple TV trying to compete with set top boxes)
Dwalls90
Dwalls90
49 minutes ago at 07:57 am

Two things I really wanted to buy from Apple but didn't:
Apple Watch: poor battery life. Now I'm wearing a sport band which only needs to be charged twice a month
Homepod: poor connectivity.
To each their own, but I rather charge my watch every night with my iPhone, rather than getting to the middle of the month and having to charge it all day because I forgot to charge it. Until we get to year long battery life, once per day works for me.
FightTheFuture
FightTheFuture
1 hour ago at 07:46 am
Apple Watch needs to come to Android. Health is bigger than lock-in.
Abazigal
Abazigal
1 hour ago at 07:46 am
I wouldn’t call the rest competitors, any more than I consider a fire tablet an iPad competitor. Apple probably faces more ”competition” from older generations of their products than anywhere else in the market.

In the end, there is no smartwatch market, only an apple watch market.
kk200
kk200
58 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Two things I really wanted to buy from Apple but didn't:
Apple Watch: poor battery life. Now I'm wearing a sport band which only needs to be charged twice a month
Homepod: poor connectivity.
