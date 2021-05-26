App Store Scam App Required a Good Review to Function at All

by

An app that demanded at least a three-star review to function got through the App Store review process, it has been found (via The Verge).

app store review scam
iOS developer Kosta Eleftheriou discovered that the "UPNP Xtreme" app, which claimed to let users stream video to a TV, presented the system's ‌App Store‌ rating box as soon as it opened. The rating box could not be escaped from and it was not possible to tap the one or two-star ratings for most users, according to Eleftheriou.

One of Apple's best practices documents states that developers should "avoid showing a request for a review immediately when a user launches your app." UPNP Xtreme sought good reviews to rise up the ‌App Store‌'s rankings, using exploitative tactics to become more visible than legitimate developers' apps, but also drive more users to engage with the scam. The app now appears to have been removed from the ‌App Store‌.

Eleftheriou has previously brought attention to scam and copycat apps on the ‌App Store‌ and raised concerns that Apple is not doing enough to stop these apps during its ‌App Store‌ review process. Eleftheriou experienced the difficulty of contending with scam apps with his own FlickType Apple Watch keyboard app, which was mired by scam copycats that Apple was allegedly reluctant to remove.

Earlier this year, Eleftheriou brought a lawsuit against Apple for a variety of allegations related to his experience with FlickType, including negligence and anticompetitive conduct.

Tag: App Store

Top Rated Comments

Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
1 hour ago at 07:27 am

Suspect. This will be fixed promptly though, so no worries.
Forget a fix, suspend or ban the app and refund everyone if purchases were made.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cosmosent Avatar
Cosmosent
1 hour ago at 07:27 am
The BIG picture, if the Judge in the Epic vs Apple court case gets wind of this, one of Apple's main arguments just went out the window !
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
56 minutes ago at 07:35 am
This comment requires at least a like or love to be read, anything less and you don't get the function.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
1 hour ago at 07:29 am
"The worst part? This trick is EXTREMELY easy for any developer to do, and not limited to this app."

I'm sure any legitimate developer wouldn't dream of doing something like this, and for a lot of reasons.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Braderunner Avatar
Braderunner
35 minutes ago at 07:56 am

"The worst part? This trick is EXTREMELY easy for any developer to do, and not limited to this app."

I'm sure any legitimate developer wouldn't dream of doing something like this, and for a lot of reasons.
The point is that Apple claims that they protect users from stuff like this. They don't do a good enough job.
Yet, they take 30% of developer's revenues.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swingerofbirch Avatar
swingerofbirch
49 minutes ago at 07:41 am

Apple needs a system that leverages the community (like maps letting users report things) and lets users flag apps as bad & provide the detail - so the scale of identification and removal can be seriously increased for things like this (or for example apps given names to try and trick users). These are things the community could identify to snuff out quite quickly.

Needs to be a big red button right up a the top and lets the user provide the details. Might need a set of folks (users but paid for the work perhaps) to triage them before they get into the serious, address this, pipeline.
The question is whether they would listen. I used to report bugs to Apple, which was time consuming, and I stopped doing it because they were never followed up on.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016. Apple is planning to reintroduce the ...
Read Full Article388 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.6 With Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions, and More

Monday May 24, 2021 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.6, marking the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that initially came out in September 2020. iOS 14.6 comes one month after the launch of iOS 14.5, an update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking, Apple Maps accident crowdsourcing, and tons more. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is...
Read Full Article60 comments
ipad pro xdr display blooming

Apple Says iPad Pro's XDR Display Designed to Minimize Blooming, but Some Users Still Notice the Effect

Monday May 24, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Some users are noticing more blooming on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display than expected, despite Apple's claims that the effect is minimized. According to recently published Apple Support documents, the iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display is designed to improve on "the trade-offs of typical local dimming systems, where the extreme brightness of LEDs might cause a...
Read Full Article289 comments
m2 feature

Apple Silicon M2 Chip Coming to Wave of New Macs

Monday May 24, 2021 2:27 am PDT by
Apple's more powerful "M2" chip is set to come to a wave of new Macs, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements to a range of new models, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that Apple is working on higher-end Apple silicon chips that are expected to "significantly outpace" the performance of the latest Macs that still contain Intel chips,...
Read Full Article
ios14 ipad pro settings cellular data cellular data options data mode 1

Apple Details New iPad Pro's XDR Display, Thunderbolt Support, and iPadOS Updates Over 5G in New Support Documents

Saturday May 22, 2021 8:12 am PDT by
The new iPad Pro started arriving to customers on Friday, and Apple has since shared additional details about the device in a series of support documents, covering topics like the Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and the new Center Stage front camera feature for video calls. In addition to up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness,...
Read Full Article177 comments
mac mini ports

High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac. According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser,...
Read Full Article522 comments
anker nano ii series

Anker's Nano II USB-C Chargers Pack Up to 65W of Power in a Smaller Design

Monday May 24, 2021 9:00 am PDT by
Anker today is introducing a new set of gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C chargers that offer fast charging speeds for mobile devices in a design that's smaller than ever. The new Nano II line is available in 30W, 45W, and 65W versions, and Anker says it has improved the chips and internal layout of its chargers to deliver greater efficiency while generating less heat. The 30-watt charger measures ...
Read Full Article53 comments
ifixit imac teardown 1

iFixit Tears Down 24-Inch M1 iMac [Updated]

Monday May 24, 2021 1:13 pm PDT by
Apple last Friday released the first M1 iMac models to customers and began selling them in stores, and iFixit has now started one of its traditional teardowns on the new machines. iFixit is tearing down the mid-tier purple iMac model with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB RAM. It's worth noting that the internals of this model will look different than the internals of the base model with ...
Read Full Article90 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 With Apple Podcasts Subscription Support

Monday May 24, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur comes one month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3, an update that added M1 optimizations, AirTag integration, and more. The new ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article142 comments
airpods max lifestyle

Apple TV Won't Support Hi-Res Lossless at Launch, AirPods Max Wired Playback 'Will Not Be Completely Lossless'

Saturday May 22, 2021 6:53 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new support document confirming that the HomePod and HomePod mini will gain lossless audio support for Apple Music in a future software update, and the document also reveals some other tidbits. First, the document indicates that the Apple TV 4K "currently doesn't support Hi-Res Lossless," with only the standard Lossless tier ranging from 16-bit at 44.1 kHz to 24-bit at...
Read Full Article319 comments