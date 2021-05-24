Anker's Nano II USB-C Chargers Pack Up to 65W of Power in a Smaller Design

Anker today is introducing a new set of gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C chargers that offer fast charging speeds for mobile devices in a design that's smaller than ever. The new Nano II line is available in 30W, 45W, and 65W versions, and Anker says it has improved the chips and internal layout of its chargers to deliver greater efficiency while generating less heat.



The 30-watt charger measures in at just 31.5 mm by 30.4 mm and about 38 mm deep. (The UK versions of all three chargers are about 1.5 mm deeper due to their prong design.) It can fast-charge an iPhone or iPad, and even fully support the latest MacBook Air.

The 45-watt version offers a bit more power to be able to charge a wider variety of notebooks and other gadgets, and it measures 37.7 mm by 35 mm by about 41 mm. It also features foldable prongs to make it less likely to be damaged or to damage other items when tossed in together.

The 65-watt version can fully power devices all the way up to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it too features foldable prongs. The charger measures 41.7 mm by 36 mm by about 44 mm.

All three chargers are available for preorder on Amazon and Anker.com for US customers, priced at $29.99, $35.99, and $39.99 respectively. Versions for UK and EU customers will be available at a later date.