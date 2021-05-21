Amazon today is offering the 2020 M1 Mac mini in both 256GB and 512GB storage options for new lowest-ever prices. Both of these sales will be seen at the checkout screen on Amazon, after an automatic coupon is applied to your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 256GB M1 Mac mini, you can get this version for $599.99, down from $699.00. This is beating the previous Amazon low price of $639.00, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

You can also save $99 on the 512GB M1 Mac mini, available for $799.99, down from $899.00. This is another all-time low price on the M1 Mac mini, beating the previous record low of $829.00 on Amazon and other retailers.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.