Air Quality Index Feature Expands to More Countries in iOS 14.7 Beta

Apple's latest iOS 14.7 beta appears to expand support for the Weather app's Air Quality Index feature to more countries and regions, based on user reports on Reddit and Twitter.



As noted by 9to5Mac, the feature is reportedly showing up for users in cities in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, and Canada. Apple last expanded the feature in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measurement used by governments around the world to indicate the level of pollution in urban environments.

The AQI rates air quality on a scale from 0 (best) to 500 (worst), with values of 151-200 rated Unhealthy, 201-300 Very Unhealthy and 301-500 Hazardous. The measurement appears as a colored bar below the Weather app's 10-day forecast. AQI is also displayed in Maps and can be provided by Siri upon request.

Something that’s new in iOS 14.7 for Canada 🇨🇦 Air quality index in weather apps pic.twitter.com/D4FG8oM7oz — John Ee (@heyJohnEe) May 19, 2021

iOS 14.7 appears to be a minor update, but we're likely to discover more small changes and improvements like this as Apple refines and propagates future beta versions before ultimately offering an official release for the general public.