The Browse tab in the Music app across Apple's platforms has started displaying a prominent teaser hinting at an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music. Under the heading "Coming soon," the headline says "Get ready – music is about to change forever." An accompanying "Tune-In Video" simply shows an animated ‌Apple Music‌ logo.

apple music change forever
Rumors have indicated that Apple is preparing to launch a new "Hi-Fi" tier of ‌Apple Music‌ involving lossless audio and perhaps a Spatial Audio experience on compatible hardware. An announcement could come as soon as this Tuesday, May 18.

The animated ‌Apple Music‌ logo in the teaser has a spinning effect as it switches back and forth between white on black and black on white, perhaps suggestive of the surround-sound nature of Spatial Audio.


The initial rumor about the Hi-Fi ‌Apple Music‌ tier appeared two weeks ago and hints of high-fidelity audio have been found in the code of both the iOS 14.6 beta and the Apple Music app for Android beta.

Some rumors have indicated that the launch of this new Hi-Fi ‌Apple Music‌ tier could come alongside third-generation AirPods, but others have indicated that the new earphones are not expected until later in the year.

