Apple Maps 'Look Around' Feature Expands to Atlanta, Georgia

Apple today expanded its "Look Around" feature for Apple Maps to Atlanta, Georgia, according to ‌Apple Maps‌ expert Justin O'Beirne. The expansion marks Apple's 14th Look Around update since the feature was released in June 2019.



Look Around was initially introduced in iOS 13, and it offers 3D street-level imagery much like Google's Street View. At launch, Look Around was limited to just a handful of cities, but Apple has been expanding it since then and it is now an option in more than 20 cities and regions worldwide.

Apple has a list of the places where Look Around is supported on its website, with availability in cities that include New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Denver, Phoenix, London, Tokyo, Dublin, and more.

Apple's last Look Around update was in February, with the feature coming to San Diego and Portland.