Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the first macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.
According to Apple's developer release notes, the macOS Big Sur 11.4 update adds Intel Mac support for AMD's 6000-Series Navi GPUs. It is not yet clear if there are also other outward-facing features included.
Top Rated Comments
Gone are the days when at release, the hardware and software worked optimally enough and people did not have to wait months down the line for something that should have worked from the day it was released. People keep opening their wallets, and Apple does not mind repeating this with each hardware and software iteration. :)
You can hope that by the time they release macOS 12 and/ or a new hardware revision to the lineup, you might get closer to having it work as expected on your current flagship.
Now, what will it be named...
Personally I like these:
Sonoma
Sausalito
Sequoia